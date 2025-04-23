MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,163,703,000 after buying an additional 177,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.49.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CRM opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $167,970.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,758.58. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $14,124,094 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

