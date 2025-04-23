Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mosaic by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Mosaic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

