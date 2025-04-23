Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 67 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Quanta Services worth $131,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $261.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.98.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.