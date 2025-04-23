Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 485 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $62,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,629,225,000 after buying an additional 4,029,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,199,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after buying an additional 1,702,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $159,992,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.