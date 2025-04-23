OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.07. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

