Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $155.20 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $155,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.83. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

