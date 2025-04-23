Transce3nd LLC Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after buying an additional 410,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

General Electric Stock Up 6.2 %

GE stock opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.48. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

