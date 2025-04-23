State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $22.36 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KLA by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $636.36 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $688.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $825.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $748.00 to $870.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.