OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,599,000 after buying an additional 1,883,146 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 94,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 240,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,081,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $219.61 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.72 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

