Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for Allstate Q3 Earnings

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $193.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. Allstate has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $212.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

