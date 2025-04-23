State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $20.58 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,039,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.