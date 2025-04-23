Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 775.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

