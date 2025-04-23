Syon Capital LLC Sells 587 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Syon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $503.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $557.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

