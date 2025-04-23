Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 249,732 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $47,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. This represents a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $404,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,987.20. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,980. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities raised Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

