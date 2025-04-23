Candelo Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Candelo Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Powell Industries accounts for 1.0% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,768,000 after purchasing an additional 151,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,556,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 47,368.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after buying an additional 62,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.02. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.01 and a twelve month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

