Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is Brasada Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 3.6% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 785.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 129,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,483,000 after purchasing an additional 109,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $197.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.43.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

