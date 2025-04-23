Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 61,246 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 680.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

