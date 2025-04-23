Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Increased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $32,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Flowserve by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.