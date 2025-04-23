RBF Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

