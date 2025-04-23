Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is Totem Point Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 11.8% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.3 %

TTWO stock opened at $209.97 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

