T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,460,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,437 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of EQT worth $758,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in EQT by 1,343.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 1.7 %

EQT opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

