Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 553,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,124,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 31,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.