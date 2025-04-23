Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CRH by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in CRH by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

CRH Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

