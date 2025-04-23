Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 386.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after acquiring an additional 473,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $800,725,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.32.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $592.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $573.00 and a 200-day moving average of $502.56. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $271.65 and a 52 week high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

