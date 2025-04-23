Symmetry Investments LP Invests $680,000 in Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVR. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,112,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at $5,876,000. Finally, MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 4th quarter worth $976,000.
Anteris Technologies Global Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40. Anteris Technologies Global Corp has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Anteris Technologies Global
Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.
