Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,529 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of MDU Resources Group worth $19,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

