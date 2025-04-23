Syon Capital LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Syon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,405,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,009 shares of company stock worth $14,407,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

