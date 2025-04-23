Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,620,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $234,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,009 shares of company stock worth $14,407,381. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

BSX stock opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $67.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

