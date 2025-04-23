Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 615,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $113,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Insmed by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 447.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Insmed by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,041 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,674,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,487.70. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,797 shares of company stock valued at $37,621,239. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

