CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.52 and last traded at $62.73, with a volume of 315598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. Cfra Research raised shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

