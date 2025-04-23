T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,459,619 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $576,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,521,000 after purchasing an additional 538,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,258,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,160,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,904 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 390,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $688,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,501,465.60. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE ICE opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

