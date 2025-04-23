Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 194,480 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,480 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,386,000 after acquiring an additional 347,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %
MRK stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,864.60. This trade represents a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Inge G. Thulin purchased 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,837.25. This represents a 2,833.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
