Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 14,006 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $69,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,361,054.76. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,090. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $14,124,094 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Shares of CRM stock opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average is $308.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.49.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

