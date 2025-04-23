Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 25,213 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,213 shares during the period. BioNTech makes up 3.5% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $71,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in BioNTech by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.07.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

