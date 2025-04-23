Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,044,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,955,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,303 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,018,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,933,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 3.2 %

ITUB opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0527 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.