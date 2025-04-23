Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $133.73 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $133,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

