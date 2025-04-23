Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $35.01 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in argenx were worth $35,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC increased its position in argenx by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after buying an additional 824,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in argenx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in argenx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $599.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.43 and a 200-day moving average of $606.78. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -681.67 and a beta of 0.60. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $352.77 and a 1-year high of $678.21.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $681.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.28.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

