Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,460,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,705,000 after acquiring an additional 70,130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.