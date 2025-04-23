The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,452,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,556 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $188,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

