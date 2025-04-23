Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $190,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.7% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $3,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after buying an additional 66,699 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 311,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after acquiring an additional 642,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

