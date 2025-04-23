Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 614,933 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,023,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML stock opened at $638.69 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $692.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

