Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

