State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 3,204 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $214.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.63. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.99%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

