MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.75% of MercadoLibre worth $2,370,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,128.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,045.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,961.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,341.00 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,415.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

