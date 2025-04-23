Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $160.41 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,605 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 7.8% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $160,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $324.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $245.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

