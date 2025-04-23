Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.56 Billion Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,819,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,960 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,560,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.48.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.05.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

