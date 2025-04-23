Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,212,736 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,790,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,212,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,643,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

