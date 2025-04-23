Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Cut by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 22,006,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after acquiring an additional 97,636 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 2,238,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,099,000 after buying an additional 601,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 3.8 %

VOD stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.