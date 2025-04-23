monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned approximately 0.20% of monday.com worth $22,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,147,000 after buying an additional 1,189,858 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,407,000 after purchasing an additional 403,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in monday.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,708,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,686,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Up 3.8 %

MNDY opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.02 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on monday.com

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.