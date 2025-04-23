Stifel Canada Increases Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 80,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,073,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,637,000 after acquiring an additional 128,203 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 1,460,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 278,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.